British engineer Weir Group rises 4.1 percent on relief that the extent of any bad news related to the company's exposure to the key U.S. shale gas market is now known, after U.S. firms which also operate in that market finish posting their first-quarter results.

"We're almost through the reporting season in the U.S. shale gas market. The short-term unknowns are known now. There's no potential for further negative news until Weir's interim management statement on May 9th," Panmure analyst Oliver Wynne-James says.

"It is quite a groggy market out there but these are all known facts and can be taken on board now."

Investors in Weir, which makes pumps used in extracting shale gas, have been watching the U.S. shale gas market closely after warnings from U.S. oil services firms such as Baker Hughes about the impact on its business of a gas glut that has pushed U.S. prices for the fuel to their lowest levels in a decade.

