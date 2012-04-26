The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.5 percent higher at midday, outperforming a flat FTSE 100 and a 0.1 percent retreat by the FTSE 250 .

Parallel Media Group soars 79 percent higher, following the news that PMG has entered into a joint venture to bring K-pop concerts to Singapore.

Mecom falls 3.9 percent after the firm announces a fall in revenue against a tough advertising market backdrop, with sales down 12 per cent during the three-month period, prompting Numis to cut its target price and reduce its earnings estimates for the company.

