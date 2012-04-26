It could be the right time to buy into emerging markets, as holdings in the region have fallen to four-year lows and there is a concentration of holdings in less volatile sectors, prompting a signal to buy when risk appetite is low, HSBC says in a strategy note.

"The largest reduction (in risk appetite) over the last six months has been in Asia and this has coincided with signs that the Chinese economy is slowing...This could be a positive signal for emerging markets equities if economic conditions stabilise," the bank says.

HSBC also measures risk appetite by tracking the holdings of high and low beta sectors, where now it says there is a tendency towards less volatile sectors.

HSBC remains underweight in Spain and Italy, taking an overweight position in northern markets. It adds, however, there are signs that international funds are edging back into both underweight countries.

It suggests three contrarian ideas for Europe, including taking a position in banks, retail and telecoms.

HSBC says there are signs international funds are underweight but are starting to buy in these sectors given that groups with low holdings tend to outperform.

