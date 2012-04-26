The FTSE Small cap index closes 0.1 percent lower, underperforming gains by both the blue chips and the mid caps, ahead 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

Mecom sheds 4.7 percent after the media firm announces a fall in revenue against a tough advertising market backdrop, with sales down 12 percent during the three-month period, prompting Numis to cut its target price and reduce its earnings estimates for the company.

Roxi Petroleum jumps 13.0 percent after the Kazakhstan-focused oil and gas company issues a positive operational update with the spudding of its NK-7 appraisal well, the first of 6 wells expected to be drilled across the group's assets before the end of the year.

