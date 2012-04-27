Shares in Sandvik rise 9.4 percent to lead gainers across the FTSEurofirst 300 in heavy volume after the Swedish machinery and tool maker posts record orders and a surprise rise in quarterly earnings, on the back of strong demand in its industrial tools and mining business.

"After many quarters of disappointments, Sandvik's Q1 surprised positively on almost all aspects, including margins in previously underperforming divisions," ABG analyst Anders Idborg says in a note.

"While it is too early to say that the better margins are a sustainable result of restructuring, it is clear that Q1 was a great quarter which will lift margin expectations and restructuring confidence. We expect market estimate revisions of close to 10 percent," he said.

Shares in domestic rival Atlas Copco, also due to report earnings on Friday, are up 2.2 percent. The stock rises in heavy volume, at just over its 90-day daily average in less than an hour of trade.

