European equity funds suffered their biggest weekly outflows since May 2010, and globally the asset class is on track for its worst April in 16 years, Bank of America Merrill Lynch says, citing EPFR data.

They argue that this is conducive to markets stuck in a trending range.

"Hard to generate big upside for equity prices in the absence of big, strong inflows to equity funds; hard to generate big downside for equity prices if the public is not in the market - they have been sellers over past 5 years," BofA ML strategists say in the note.

"Put another way, terrible as opposed to just bad news is needed to make markets sell-off."

European equity funds saw net redemptions of $4.6 billion in the week to April 25, taking the year-to-date outflows to $14.3 billion. Developed markets in general are down $17.9 billion since the start of 2012, while emerging equity funds are up $20.7 billion. Across instruments, ETFs have been taking in the money at the expense of long-only funds.

