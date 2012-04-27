Shares in Ireland-based building materials group CRH rise 2.4 percent, the top FTSE 100 gainer and outperforming a 0.1-percent drop on the index, as JPMorgan lifts its rating for the firm to "overweight", citing valuation and scope for upside earnings surprises.

JPMorgan, in a note, says its previous concern that the rating had become too high and that a dip in macro data could leave the shares - down around 13 percent since a peak in March to last night's close - looking exposed proved well founded.

"Now, we feel we are that much closer to the beginning of the upgrade cycle. Despite the mixed U.S. macro data, we are still in growth mode that, if it is sustained, will drive upgrades in the Products & Distribution businesses," the broker says.

CRH Plc trades on a 12-month forward P/E of 14.9 times, against 15.1 times for the industry, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

