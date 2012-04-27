Shares in high-strength steel maker SSAB rise more than 7 percent on Friday after it reports better-than-expected first-quarter profit and says a recovery in the North American market will continue and prices should rise in Europe.

Profit was boosted by stronger demand and higher prices in the United States and a bigger proportion of higher-margin niche products than a year ago.

"Sales were, it is true, a little weaker (than expected), but profits seem really good and the (operating) margin, at 4.3 percent, looks very good indeed," says an analyst who declined to be identified.

Shares are up 7.0 percent at 56.35 crowns at 0715 GMT, outperforming a flat blue-chip Stockholm market.

