Britain's small caps rise 0.5 percent in morning trade on Friday, outperforming gains of around 0.1 percent on both the medium-sized stocks and the blue chip FTSE 100 index.

UK Coal is the top small cap gainer after posting its first profit in four years. The miner is up 13 percent, with volumes already at 115 percent of the 90-day daily average.

"Full year results demonstrated that new management is having a positive operational impact," analysts at Numis say in a note. They add that the company's restructuring plan "looks sensible", but stress that its outcome and impact cannot be predicted at this early stage.

"We therefore retain our 'under review' recommendation, but continue to believe that asset value is materially above the current share price."

On the mid caps side, Salamander Energy is the biggest faller, down 3.2 percent after the Asia-focused oil and gas firm completed a rights issue with a 49 percent discount to Thursday's closing price.

