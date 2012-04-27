Shares in Man Group top the FTSE 100 leader board, up 4.1 percent, with the index ahead 0.3 percent, as Europe's biggest hedge fund manager finds support from an upgrade in rating by Societe Generale.

The broker raises its recommendation for Man Group to "buy" from "hold" following a 35 percent fall in its share price in recent weeks having cut its target price to 115 pence from 155 pence after reducing EPS estimates.

"In our view the positive momentum was too great following its results in March, and we now believe negative momentum is too great given the proven fundamentals of the business," SocGen says in a note.

The broker says that despite the market backdrop for hedge fund sales being challenging and the risks at Man Group lookng finely balanced, it sees upside for the stock being driven by the likely improvement in either the industry backdrop or the performance of its flagship AHL fund, or by both.

SocGen retains its view that better flows and performance will return as the core qualities of Man Group's distribution platform, product structuring capabilities and long-term investment performance are increasingly recognised.

The broker adds that a bid for the company, while more likely than in the past, remains in its view a low probability outcome.

Traders said Man Group was also helped by a Financial Times report saying that leading shareholders in the hedge fund manager have warned its chief executive, Peter Clarke, that he must revive the company's fortunes in the coming months or face calls to step down.

