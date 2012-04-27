The FTSE Small Caps index is up 0.6 percent by midday, outperforming more modest gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Nighthawk Energy gains 10.2 percent after the U.S.-focused shale oil producer says in a first-quarter operations update that early results from its Jolly Ranch project in Colorado suggest lower development risks and costs.

"It shows a better result than we were expecting and it is possible that the majority of these wells will be producible in the near term. Importantly, the company notes that production will be achievable without the use of hydraulic fracturing thereby saving time and money," Westhouse Securities says in a note.

UK Coal adds 3.8 percent after the company posts its first profit in four years, a month after the company warned it could close Britain's largest coal mine as part of restructuring efforts aimed at turning around its debt-laden business.

