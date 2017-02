The FTSE Small Caps index closes 0.5 percent higher, while the blue chips gain 0.5 percent and the mid caps add 1 percent.

Nighthawk Energy jumps 14.7 percent after the U.S.-focused shale oil producer says in a first-quarter operations update that early results from its Jolly Ranch project in Colorado suggest lower development risks and costs.

