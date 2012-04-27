Vestas Wind Systems tops the list of most-shorted stocks ahead of earnings next week, with 22.5 percent of its shares out on loan, stock lending data from Data Explorers shows.

"Short sellers will no doubt feel vindicated to stay in Vestas after Siemens noted setbacks in its wind power projects as one of the causes for downgrading its full year profit outlook," Data Explorers says in a note.

British retailer firm Home Retail Group takes second place after seeing its short interest jump 7 percent to 16.5 percent of shares outstanding as the UK economy slips back into recession.

Chemical companies Wacker Chemie and Clariant also feature prominently, with 8.9 percent and 7.9 percent short interest, respectively.

The other firms in the top ten are Abengoa, Air France-KLM , Norske Skog, Finmeccanica, Andritz and Grupo Prisa.

