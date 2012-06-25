Nokia shares fall nearly 7 percent, second top faller in the FTSEurofirst 300, as fears of competition from software partner Microsoft and strong results from rival Samsung Electronics hit sentiment.

Late on Thursday, Nomura analyst Rick Sherlund said Nokia's software partner Microsoft is looking at making its own smartphone to kickstart sales of its Windows mobile software. The Finnish market was shut on Friday for a holiday.

Such a move would mean more competition as well as an awkward position for Nokia, which has placed all its bets for a turnaround on Microsoft's software.

Other analysts have also said the exclusion of Nokia's existing Lumia phones from Microsoft's new software, Windows Phone 8, may weigh on sales in coming months although the improvements may boost sales of future Lumia phones.

"This is a major update for Nokia's future," Inderes analyst Mikael Rautanen says, referring to worries about the effect of Windows Phone 8 on Lumia sales. "The stock is sensitive to all negative signals, however small."

Adding to fears Nokia may never recover its dwindling market share, rival Samsung Electronics said on Monday it expects sales of its new Galaxy S III, launched at the end of last month, to top 10 million during July.

Samsung also predicts earnings from its handset division will be higher in the current second quarter than in January-March, countering market concerns that tight supplies would pressure earnings.

