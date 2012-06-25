The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent by midday, outperforming falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which shed 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Crawshaw Group leaps 22 percent higher after the meat retailer says trading is ahead of management's expectations.

"A positive AGM statement this morning shows that trading in the first 20 weeks of the year has exceeded management expectations .. This is a continuation of the positive turnaround seen in Q4 2012 and provides further validation of the changes implemented in FY 2012," WH Ireland says in a note, repeating its "outperform" rating and 3 pence target price on Crawshaw.

Ithaca Energy falls 9 percent after the explorer says production on the new Athena field in the UK North Sea was lower than expected after one of the four wells experienced mechanical problems.

"Whilst these problems are unlikely to affect the ultimate recovery from the field, these issues will reduce production & cash flow and increase costs in the short term," Westhouse Securities says in a note.

