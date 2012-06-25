Deutsche Bank is staying "neutral" on euro zone equities but could turn positive over the next three to six months, if a slide in credit growth stops, bank deleveraging slows and domestic spending picks up.

"Stronger spending would support the outlook for GDP growth. If GDP growth expectations were to improve, we'd expect EPS expectations to stabilise, CDS spreads to rally, equities to re-rate, and the Stoxx 600 to rally to 275 by year-end," the bank writes in a note to clients.

The STOXX Europe 600 index currently trades at around 243 points.

While that rally would likely support 'value' and domestically focused firms, which have lagged over the last five years, until then it still prefers stocks with global exposure.

"At present credit growth in the euro area is falling, the credit impulse is negative, and GDP growth is disappointing consensus expectations. Given this macroeconomic environment we remain tactically neutral on equities," the bank says in a note to clients.

