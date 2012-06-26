Shares in Germany's two biggest utilities gain after traders point to a note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in which the brokerage upgrades both stocks.

E.ON and RWE both gain 2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, taking the top two spots in Germany's benchmark DAX index after traders say BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades E.ON to "buy" from "neutral" and RWE to "neutral" from "underperform".

Traders say the brokerage points to the company's share price underperformance - E.ON shares have fallen 15 percent since mid-March, while RWE shares are down 16 percent over the same period.

