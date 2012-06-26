Shares in Vivendi drop 1.5 percent after a U.S. federal jury finds the French entertainment group must pay $955 million in damages to Liberty Media Corp in a 2003 breach of contract lawsuit.

Vivendi says it strongly disagrees with the verdict and believes there are many grounds for appeal.

"This dispute was not provisioned in Vivendi's accounts and will probably have to be in the 2012 accounts," CM-CIC Securities analyst Eric Ravary says.

"This news comes at a time when management is weakened and when the group's debt is reaching a peak of 14 billion euros, which limits visibility regarding future dividends; it could provide an additional argument in favour of a decision to dispose of at least one asset."

Vivendi shares are the top fallers on the French blue-chip CAC-40 index .

