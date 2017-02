Shares in Belgian natural gas shipping company Exmar rise by as much as 3 percent after it announces a second deal for its OPTI floating production platform.

"This project will allow Exmar to realise EBIT of $15 to $20 million spread over a three-year period at low risk and without capital requirements," says KBC Securities in a note to clients.

Reuters messaging rm://ben.deighton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net