UK investors are getting worried about inflation and looking to use their high cash allocations to hedge against that risk, including by buying equities, the Barings Investment Barometer shows.

In the survey of UK investment professionals, 72 percent said their clients are worried about inflation and two-thirds said they are already or are looking to reallocate cash to inflation-protected assets, including equities.

The euro zone crisis though remains the biggest concern, with 92 percent citing it as the biggest macroeconomic challenge, up from 84 percent in the previous quarterly survey.

Over a quarter are recommending clients increase exposure to emerging equities, and a similar percentage like Asian stocks ex-Japan. On the flip side, the financial advisors are starting to call for lower holdings of commodities and fixed income.

