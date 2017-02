The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.3 percent, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 0.2 percent and the midcaps trading flat.

Gulf Keystone firms 3.7 percent after the oil and gas explorer unveils solid preliminary results from the Shaikan-5 well in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Software supplier IDOX climbs 2.6 percent after expressing confidence in its full-year outlook.

Reuters Messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net