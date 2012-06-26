German car companies BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen top the loserboard on the Euro STOXX 50 index, coming under pressure from a Citi downgrade and on concerns about price pressures in the important Chinese market.

BMW is down 2.7 percent, Daimler falls 2.1 percent and Volkswagen declines by 1.6 percent. All three companies underperform a 0.2 percent rise in the Euro STOXX 50 index and a 0.1 percent gain on Germany's benchmark DAX index.

Citi Investment Research cuts BMW to "neutral" from "buy", arguing that a slowdown in China and the Asia-Pacific region signals that emerging markets can no longer act as a catalyst to boost the automaker's stock.

Morgan Stanley also writes in a research note that it sees BMW's share price as "most at risk" from increasing signs of discount pricing in China.

Ingo Schwope, analyst at Hanover-based NordLB, says: "There's no end in sight to the euro zone crisis. More countries are requesting bailouts, of course that's weighing on auto stocks too.

"Deliveries in western Europe are shrinking at all carmakers, there are no exceptions. Obviously, when a core market like Europe is in the doldrums, news of heightening price pressures in China rings a few alarm bells. But my view is that China keeps growing strongly. Especially recent sales figures for may looked particularly good."

