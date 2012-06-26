MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
No major European company set to report on Wednesday.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 2012 General Mills, Inc.
Q2 2012 Lennar Corp.
Q2 2012 McCormick & Company, Inc.
Q3 2012 Monsanto Co
Q4 2012 Paychex Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0000 DE CPI prelim Jun
0000 DE HICP prelim Jun
0600 DE Import prices May
0800 IT Bus Confidence Jun
1230 US Durable goods May
1400 US Pending Homes May
Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net