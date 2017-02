European equities extend gains to session highs, bolstered by a stronger open on Wall Street after better than expected data on the U.S. housing market.

The FTSEurofirst 300 rises as high as 990.77 points before slightly trimming gains to 990.03, up 0.4 percent on the day. In the United States, the S&P 500 rises 0.4 percent in early trade.

