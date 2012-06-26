Deutsche Bank recommends investors raise exposure to U.S. and Asia ex-Japan stocks, as U.S. macroeconomic data is set to generate fewer negative surprises than positive ones in the months ahead, which could lead to a rally in risk assets, although it is underweight on European stocks.

"Risk premiums are extremely attractive from a medium-term perspective and recent improvements in the key drivers/overhangs make us more constructive near term," the bank writes in a note to clients.

However, it underweights equities in Europe and Japan, partly because of the unfolding euro zone debt crisis and low expectations surrounding the upcoming EU Summit later this week.

The bank adds that while it is difficult to predict when U.S. economic data will start to improve, "we see current near-term risk/reward as modestly positive and recommend increasing risk exposure in credit and equities accordingly," the note says.

Reuters messaging lan.wang1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net