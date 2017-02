The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, outperforming the wider market, with both the blue chips and the midcaps down 0.1 percent.

Allocate Software adds 1 percent after saying it expects full-year results to be in line with market expectations, prompting Numis Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Software supplier IDOX climbs 1.9 percent after expressing confidence in its full-year outlook.

