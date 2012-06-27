Shares in Colruyt rise to an eight-month high after the Belgian supermarket chain reports a rise in full-year net profit, against expectations of a decline.

The shares rise as much as 10 percent to 32.89 euros and are the strongest performers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares..

Bank Degroof, which has a 'hold' recommendation and 30.00 euro price target, describes the results as 'stunning' given market conditions, but the valuation is high and the outlook blurred.

KBC Securities, also with a 'hold' recommendation and 34.00 euro price target, says the margin expansion and the fourth-quarter increase in sales were a surprise. Reduced producer price pressure had probably helped over the past year, compared to a year earlier.

"The question is are you willing to pay such a premium," says KBC Securities analyst Pascale Weber, adding that the premium to peers was some 50 percent before Tuesday, when the results came out.