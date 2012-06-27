K+S jumps 4.8 percent for the best performance on the country's blue chip index DAX as two brokerages advise investors to buy shares in the German potash miner.

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch lifts its rating to "buy" from "underperform", adding the stock to its "Europe 1" list of favourite stocks. The recent recovery in grain prices would shore up demand for the fertiliser mineral potash over the next six to 12 months, the brokerage says in a note.

Separately, BHF-Bank raised its recommendation to "overweight" from "market weight", citing the stock's recent underperformance versus peers.

