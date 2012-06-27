Investor confidence has picked up to its highest level this year, with institutions starting to pile back into equities from mid-June, according to State Street Global Markets.

Its proprietary investor confidence index, which analyses the buying and selling patterns of institutional investors, rose to 93.5 in June from 86.5 the previous month.

"Beginning around the middle of the month, we began to observe some concerted buying of equities by institutions, at a pace not seen for almost two years," University professor Kenneth Froot, who developed the index, said.

"The buying was relatively broad-based and diversified across sectors ... It remains to be seen whether the slow pace of decision-making and reform in Europe will render this a temporary blip, or a more important turning point."

In Europe, investors are more upbeat still on global equities, with the regional index rising to 102.5 from 98.0, thus moving above the neutral level of 100.

