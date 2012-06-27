Shares in Infineon extend Tuesday's losses after the company lowered its outlook. The shares are down 3.6 percent at fresh 9-month lows and are at the bottom of a 0.2 percent stronger FTSEurofirst 300 index.

"We are convinced that the market has been caught off balance and will need to significantly re-evaluate Infineon's prospects," says Eerik Budarz, analyst at Frankfurt-based broker Sylvia Quandt.

"We believe things will still need to get worse before they will be able to improve again."

Infineon's profit warning also weighs on peer STMicroelectronics, whose share is the second-biggest decliner in a 0.3 percent stronger STOXX Europe 600 Technology index.

Following Tuesday's announcement, analysts at JP Morgan cut the recommendation on Infineon's share to 'neutral' from 'overweight', while Commerzbank lowered its recommendation to 'hold' from 'add' and HSBC to 'neutral' from 'overweight'.

Infineon shares trade at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9, compared with 14.7 for STMicroelectronics and 30.1 for ARM Holdings.

To see a story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net