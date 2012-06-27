The FTSE Small Cap index crawls 0.1 percent higher, while the blue chips add 0.3 percent, but the midcaps are 0.1 percent weaker.

Northgate jumps 9 percent after the van rental company unveils an 11 percent increase in full-year profits as increased hire rates and a rise in used vehicle sales boosts its UK segment.

Panmure Gordon describes the results as strong, exceeding both its forecasts and the consensus. The broker, in a note, says it will firm up its current forecasts after the analyst meeting, and although it keeps its "hold" rating on Northgate for the time being, it reckons value is starting to emerge.

Specialist non-life insurance investor Randall & Quilter (R&Q) gains 1.5 percent after issuing an upbeat AGM statement, in which it says its business has performed well since results in April, and says it has reached an agreement in principal to settle its outstanding disputes with ACE, with no anticipated material financial impact to the group.

Numis Securities lifts its rating for R&Q to "buy" from "add" on the back of the news.

"We think R&Q has interesting growth potential driven by expansion of its wide-ranging activities and scope for meaningful operating efficiencies, which we do not think is captured by the current low valuation," the broker says in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net