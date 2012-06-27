Shares in Safestore Holdings fall as much as 10 percent after the company reports a loss before tax of 11.8 million pounds for the first half of the fiscal year.

The self storage retailer says it faces headwinds from a volatile Euro exchange rate and the UK government's proposal to introduce value added tax (VAT) on self storage.

The average self storage rental rate was down, driven by factors like balancing rate versus occupancy, changing business mix as new stores are opened and adverse foreign exchange movements, Oriel Securities' analyst Miranda Cockburn says in a research note.

