The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent at midday, while the blue chips are ahead 0.5 percent, and the midcaps are flat.

Northgate jumps 10 percent after the van rental company unveils an 11 percent rise in full-year profits as increased hire rates and an advance in used vehicle sales boosts its UK segment, prompting Peel Hunt to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

"While Northgate is still exposed to cyclical risk, we believe the potential for long-term value creation and management quality should be reflected in a significantly higher rating," the broker says in a note.

Safestore Holdings falls 9 percent after the self storage firm swings to a first-half loss before tax of 11.8 million pounds, citing the impact of headwinds from a volatile Euro exchange rate and the UK government's proposal to introduce value added tax on self storage.

