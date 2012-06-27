The FTSE Small Cap index closes just 0.1 percent higher, lagging much stronger gains by the FTSE 100 index, ahead 1.4 percent, while the FTSE 250 index gains 0.8 percent.

Mediterranean Oil & Gas jumps 13 percent after the central Mediterranean producer, developer and explorer welcomes a modification to the drilling ban for offshore Italy, which will mean the company's subsidiary, Medoilgas Italia, would be able to seek the award of a production concession covering the Ombrina Mare oil and gas field in the Central Adriatic.

Titan Europe sheds 7 percent as the British wheelmaker says in a trading update that it is suffering from substantial short-term costs, due to the damage to its agricultural wheel facility in northern Italy caused by May's earthquake in the country.

"While we would expect these costs to be reported as exceptional, we would anticipate cash outflows in H1," Singer Capital says in a note.

