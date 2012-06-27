European shares build on an earlier advance on Wednesday, boosted by a stronger start on Wall Street after demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May.

The FTSEurofirst 300 rose to 994.47, a session high, just after the U.S. market opened, only to settle back down to 992.26, up 0.6 percent, by 1351 GMT. In the United States, blue chips advanced 0.3 percent.

For more on U.S. equity market moves see .N

Reuters messaging: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net