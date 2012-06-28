Shares in French utility Veolia Environnement rise 3 percent in strong volumes, hitting a 7-week high, after saying it has sold its regulated UK water business for an enterprise value of 1.236 billion pounds ($1.92 billion) as part of its restructuring, cutting its debt pile by 1.45 billion euros.

"Veolia has been seen as 'distressed stock' since last summer when it tumbled 40 percent in just a few days following a major profit warning. Debt has been a major issue here, so anything that lowers its debt pile is good news," a Paris-based trader says.

After 25 minutes of trading, volumes on Veolia shares already represent 22 percent of the stock's 90-day daily average volume, compared with 4.7 percent for the CAC 40.

