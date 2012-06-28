S&P Capital IQ turns "underweight" on European banks, saying valuations are not as attractive as they once were and big problems remain in the sector, instead favouring consumer staples, insurance and technology stocks.

"Banks currently trade at 65 percent of tangible book - low but significantly above the 48 percent low of early 2009," S&P Capital strategists say.

"Banks are still too large for their sovereigns to support them, at over 300 percent of GDP. Recent momentum on banking reform may provide a temporary boost but are negative over the medium-term: weak banks will be restructured (inevitably); stronger banks will redistribute more of their earnings to weaker peers...," the strategists add.

That said, they do not rule out that the high-beta financials can be used to good advantage by short term investors: "European banks are to be rented and not owned and are inherently a trading call."

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net