Shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser fall 2.3 percent, among the top fallers on Britain's FTSE 100 index, after Credit Suisse cuts its rating to "neutral" from "outperform" citing a challenging trading backdrop, which will likely persist, and a valuation in line with its peers.

Credit Suisse analyst Charlie Mills, who has a top-notch five star rating for earnings forecasting accuracy according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, cuts 2012 and 2013 EPS estimates by 7 percent, while lowering the target price for the shares to 3,500 pence from 3,800 pence.

The bank, in a note, says that Reckitt's historical outperformance in the marketplace was driven by its "almost unique ability" to garner growth from the developed markets, and in particular Europe, but this has not been the case for the last two to three years "and we don't see that changing any time soon".

"In part it is market, but market share is also a contributory factor, and competition isn't about to ease off."

Credit Suisse points out that Reckitt's 'core' business, which excludes the pharmaceutical business that the bank values as a separate entity, trades on 15.8 times 2012 earnings, in line with consumer staples, or 11.8 times EBITDA, at the upper end of consumer staples.

Reckitt looks set to benefit from defensive attributes, tending to remain relatively stable in hard times given constant demand for its products, with its market implied 10-year EPS compound annual growth rate at 2.8, according to Starmine data, compared with a contraction of 0.9 for the FTSE 100.

