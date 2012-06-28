The FTSE Small Caps index is flat early on, outperforming falls by both the blue chips and the mid caps, down 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, after strong, late gains in the previous session.

Photo-Me International gains 3.7 percent as the photobooths and instant service equipment group reports a near 12 percent jump in full-year pretax profit to 20.1 million pounds, flagging up its strong cash generation illustrated by a further material increase in its net cash position to 51.8 million pounds, and a 25 percent hike in the total dividend payout to 2.5 pence per share.

Morgan Sindall sheds 3.6 percent as an in-line pre-close trading update is countered by a downgrade in rating by Liberum Capital to "hold" from "buy" after it cut its full-year 2013 EPS estimates for the firm by 10 percent on a cautious outlook for UK construction.

"Margin pressure is showing no signs of abating. It is becoming increasingly difficult to pass pricing pressure down the supply chain and the Eurozone crisis is pushing back the private sector recovery. We now assume no underlying improvement in FY 13," Liberum says in a note, also reducing its target price for Morgan Sindall to 620 pence from 760 pence.

