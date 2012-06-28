The FTSE Small Caps index is down 0.1 percent, outperforming much bigger falls by both the blue chips and the mid caps, off 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Taihua gains 4.7 percent as the China-based group posts full-year results showing a 123 percent year-on-year jump in revenue, driven by demand for botanical raw materials and traditional Chinese medicines, and a higher profit margin of 45 percent, up from 41 percent in 2010.

"We believe Taihua to be undervalued at its current market capitalisation, ... particularly given its robust balance sheet with over 6.3 million pounds in cash and cash equivalents," WH Ireland says in a note maintaining its "buy" rating on the stock.

Specialist Feng Shui consultant New Trend Lifestyle trades at 9.5 pence, up 19 percent from a placing price of 8 pence on its first day of trading on AIM.

Singapore-based New Trend, which numbers Citibank and Standard Chartered among its major clients, recently established an operation in China, and the company said the 1 million pounds raised in its flotation will help speed its expansion into that lucrative market.

