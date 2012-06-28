Barclays is the worst-performing stock on Britain's FTSE 100 index, falling around 8 percent and dragging down rival UK banks as political pressure mounts upon the company after it settled allegations that it manipulated LIBOR interest rates.

British Prime Minister David Cameron tells the BBC that Barclays' management will have to answer some "serious questions" over an investigation which found it had manipulated the LIBOR interbank lending rates over several years.

Traders say that the ongoing fallout from the LIBOR probe, coupled with Cameron's comments, are weighing upon Barclays and rivals such as Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and HSBC.

They add that Cameron's comments raise the threat that Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond may have to step down.

"Clearly, the settlement and subsequent media coverage hardly helps the investment case," Oriel Securities writes in a research note.

