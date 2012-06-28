Shares in Ladbrokes Plc fall as much as 11 percent after the betting company says profits from its digital division will fall more than expected in the first half due to a delay in technology upgrades and a poor sports book margin.

"There was always a risk that there would be some delay in the digital turnaround and poor sports results have simply given greater exposure to the issues," says Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram in a note. The brokerage has downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy".

However, Britain's second-biggest bookmaker expects to meet overall market expectations and believes it will grow digital profits in 2013 and beyond.

