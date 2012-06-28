UK small caps close 0.1 percent higher, shining against falls of around 0.6 percent on both the blue chips and the mid-caps.

Technology firm Xaar is the top gainer among the small caps, adding 7 percent after reporting that the launch of its latest Platform 3 product had received a positive response. It expects to start selling printers with the new technology from the third quarter.

"We continue to expect strong growth from Xaar, with greater potential for forecast upgrades rather than downgrades. Our intrinsic valuation is unchanged at 345 pence. We believe the shares offer very strong value," analyst at Singer Capital Markets say in a note.

On the downside, shares in Punch Taverns drop 6.7 percent after the pub operator says third-quarter trading was hit by bad weather and the timing of bank holidays, but it was on target to meet full-year profit expectations. This contrasts with news of rising profits at mid-cap rival Greene King, whose shares rise 0.9 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net