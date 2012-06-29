Credit Suisse global equity strategists raise their "overweight" position on UK equities to 18 percent from 16 percent, arguing that Britain is a "port in the storm" amid the euro zone debt crisis and that further stimulus measures from the Bank of England should boost UK shares.

Credit Suisse says that 80 percent of the time, UK shares have risen after quantitative easing (QE) measures from the Bank of England. It adds that the FTSE is a defensive market, with 79 percent of earnings coming from overseas while only 23 percent of sales from continental Europe.

"UK growth shows resilience relative to continental Europe as: fiscal tightening has been watered down; the savings ratio is high (6.4 percent); investment intentions, employment and PMIs (Purchasing Managers' Index) have rolled over much less than in Europe and housing is now only 5 percent overvalued," Credit Suisse writes in a research note.

"Sterling can currently be considered a relative cheap 'safe haven' in our view, compared with other non-euro European currencies given its CDS (credit default swap) spread," it adds.

