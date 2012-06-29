The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.5 percent in early trade, lagging much bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Oxford Biomedica adds 9 percent after the gene-based biopharmaceutical firm says France's Sanofi has elected to exercise its options to acquire exclusive worldwide licences for two of the British firm's treatments - StarGen and UshStat - which will trigger a total option exercise payment of $3 million.

Oxford Biomedia also intends to raise gross proceeds of up to 16 million pounds through a placing and open offer of up to 641 million new ordinary shares priced at 2.5 pence per share. [ID: nRSc4588Ga]

Promethean World plunges 46 percent after the interactive learning technology firm warns that its full-year results will be significantly below previous expectations after a weak second quarter, leading Peel Hunt to repeat its "sell" rating on the stock.

"We expect a loss of 7-8 million pounds in the first half and a full year outcome in the range of a small loss to a small operating profit, compared to a previous expectation of 16.5 million pounds profit. The volatility evident in the company's end markets means that this is a very hard stock to value," Peel Hunt says in a note.

