Shares in Germany's Adidas drop 1.4 percent, the sole faller on the DAX, after rival Nike misses quarterly profit estimates for the first time in at least two years.

"The Nike numbers are depressing the sports apparel sector," one trader says.

Shares in smaller rival Puma also underperform, up just 0.4 percent, compared with a 2.4 percent gain for the MDAX German midcap index .

To see a story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://hakan.ersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Rm://victoria.bryan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net