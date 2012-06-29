Shares in market heavyweight Vodafone shed 0.4 percent, bucking a much strong blue chip trend, with the FTSE 100 index up 1.1 percent, as Jefferies International downgrades its rating for the mobile telecoms firm to "hold" from "buy" with a reduced target price of 180 pence, down from 195 pence.

"Risk of more concerted competitor fight-backs threatens optimistic margin guidance, "Jefferies says in a note.

The broker also says that the British firm's reliance on income distributions from its Verizone Wireless (VZW) U.S. joint venture being raised to sustain dividend per share growth post March 2013 is increasing the leverage U.S. partner Verizon's (VZ) has over Vodafone, an unhealthy situation in Jefferies' view.

"Both sides emphasize good relations and VZ has stated it does not intend to run up a cash pile at VZW. But strategic interests in relation to VZW ownership ultimately conflict. We believe that VZ still has ambitions of gaining 100 percent control," Jefferies sadds

The broker says that for defensive telco exposure it prefers "Buy"-rated British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom to Vodafone, with those three stocks up 1.0 percent to 1.6 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net