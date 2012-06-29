Britain's FTSE 100 looks the least vulnerable among the top global bourses to a world of zero earnings growth, boosting the investment case for the index, says BNP Paribas.

Based on the Gordon Growth Model which determines the intrinsic value of a stock based on its dividend yield, cost of equity and perpetual dividend growth rate, the FTSE could take a 13 percent hit if investors start to price in zero earnings growth in perpetuity. Japan, in contrast, looks the most vulnerable, liable to a drop of 60 percent, BNP's calculations show.

"This analysis is very elementary but is instructive in that it shows the divergence in 'value' around the world in a low growth scenario. The FTSE appears to be an interesting value proposition at current levels according to this analysis," BNP's strategists note.

The negative global earnings momentum is likely to keep such strategies in focus. Over the last month, there have been seven earnings downgrades on companies in Europe's STOXX 600 index for every upgrade, while for the U.S. S&P 500 the figure is higher still, at around nine.

