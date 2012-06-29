UK water companies will stay in a 'sweet spot' because of a limited risk profile, low UK sovereign gilt yield environment and likely ongoing inflation support from quantitative easing, UBS says in a note.

"Whilst the low-beta water stocks would likely underperform should markets rally, the stocks look very attractive for those seeking absolute and/or inflation-protected returns, given the expected outperformance by all three listed water companies of their 4.5 percent post-tax real allowed return," it says.

UBS initiates coverage of United Utilities with a "buy" rating and 725 pence price target. "Although not possessing quite the attractions of Severn Trent, nor the growth prospects of Pennon, United Utilities' valuation is in our view compelling."

It initates Severn Trent and Pennon with a "neutral" rating, saying they trade at a premium to United Utilities. However, their relative benefits outside of M&A are already priced in.

"We see Pennon as the most likely M&A candidate, although speculation persists in respect of Severn Trent. We see c18 percent and c35 percent possible upside, respectively, in the event of M&A."

Shares in the water companies underperform the broader market, which has surged on a cyclical-led rally following some agreements on banks at a European Union summit. Severn Trent is up 0.1 percent, United Utilities rises 0.3 percent and Pennon -- which only joined the FTSE 100 index on Thursday following the deletion of International Power after its takeover-- is down 0.8 percent.

