UBS Wealth Management sticks by its underweight stance on Europe, continuing to prefer U.S. stocks which can benefit from stronger economic growth and relative protection from the rumblings of the euro zone crisis.

"This strategy has served us well, particularly in recent months as Eurozone growth deteriorated," CIO Alexander Friedman says in a monthly letter.

"From here, the question we face is whether euro zone assets are now cheap enough to merit more investment. In short, we believe valuations are not yet attractive enough, barring a more comprehensive solution to the crisis or an economic re-acceleration."

The Euro STOXX 50 has underperformed the S&P 500 every month this year, but that looks to reverse in June when, with less than a day to go the euro zone bluechips have gained 4.8 percent and U.S. peers have added just 1.4 percent in their respective currencies.

